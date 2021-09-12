Stefon Diggs Acknowledges He Became A Bad Teammate In Minnesota, Now A Team Captain In Buffalo

The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Stefon Diggs mutually agreed to part ways last year, resulting in his being traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he had a career year, leading the league with 127 receptions for over 1500 yards. He’s found a home in Buffalo that he never had in Minnesota. But he also knows he could have handled things better on his way out.

It’s something that he addressed during the past week when he was asked about how he garnered a reputation for being a bad teammate—be basically admits that that is what he became, as the situation around him deteriorated:

Stefon Diggs understands why he caught the reputation as a bad teammate on way out of Minnesota. He looked at the #Bills as a fresh start. “When I get there I’ll show them who I am and we’ll go from there.” Now, for the 1st time ever – – HS, college, pros – – he’s a captain. pic.twitter.com/b1r9pQvUiC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 7, 2021

Coming from my old team — I hate talking about old stuff — but up to me wanting to leave and go to another place, I was a good teammate. It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate. So as far as when things are going good, it’s all good until it’s not good. So for me, even then, I always tried to play with a chip on my shoulder and lead my team the best way I know how.

Coming here I had a fresh start. It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessments from the outside looking in. That’s fair. I just look at it as, when I get there I’ll show them who I am and we’ll go from there. As far as my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good.

All of this was addressed after it was accounted that Diggs had been named a captain for the Bills by his teammates this year, the first time at any point in his football life that he had been recognized with such a distinction.

A fifth-round pick out of Maryland in 2015, Diggs played five seasons for the Vikings, during which time he put up 365 receptions for 4623 yards and 30 touchdowns. Despite having two 1000-yard seasons, a 100-catch season, and two years with at least eight scores, he never made even the Pro Bowl before last season.

The 27-year-old was a handful for the Steelers’ defense when the two teams played each other last year, catching 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. The last time he played Pittsburgh was in week two of the 2017 season with the Vikings, and Case Keenum under center. He was limited to just two catches for 27 yards. Suffice it to say that he’s gone on to bigger and better things since then.