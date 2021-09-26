Steelers Week 3 Postgame Injury Report: Okorafor, Smith-Schuster, Green All Hurt In Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 3 home game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and during it they lost three players to injuries. After the game was over with, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the injuries that happened during Sunday’s contest.
“In-game, Chuks [Chukwuma Okorafor] had a concussion, he’s in the protocol,” Tomlin said. “JuJu [Smith-Schuster] had had a rib injury that’s continually being evaluated. And Kendrick Green had a knee. I don’t know the extent of that at this juncture. It was kind of later in the game.”
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game in the third quarter with his rib injury and did not return. As for tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, he left Sunday’s contest late in the third quarter to get check for a concussion and like Smith-Schuster, he never returned. He was replaced at right tackle by Joe Haeg.
The Steelers rookie center, Kendrick Green, suffered his knee injury with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter and he did not return. Green was replaced by center J.C. Hassenauer. Green reportedly suffered just a bone bruise and we’ll have to see if it’s serious enough to prevent him from playing next Sunday.
The Steelers had several players miss Sunday’s game with injuries and that list of players included outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Hopefully all four of those players will be able to play next Sunday.
Tomlin will next meet the media on Tuesday and that’s when we are likely to learn more about the overall health of the team coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.