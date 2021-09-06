Steelers New Depth Chart Shows Dan Moore Jr. As Starting LT; Ebron And Freiermuth Co-Starting TEs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released an updated depth chart ahead of 2021 regular season opener. And it comes with several notable changes. While this depth chart should be taken more seriously than say, the first one issued in training camp, it is just a depth chart and always subject to change.

The depth chart still shows Mason Rudolph as the #2 QB over Dwayne Haskins, something that’s been assumed all offseason but confirmed by the team now.

The starting offensive line is listed as:

LT – Dan Moore Jr.

LG – Kevin Dotson

C – Kendrick Green

RG – Trai Turner

RT – Chukwuma Okorafor

With Zach Banner landing on IR and slated to miss at least the first three games of the season, Okorafor is expected to shift over to RT, where he started 15 games a year ago, with rookie Dan Moore Jr. the Steelers’ starting left tackle. Green has finally been put ahead of Hassenauer at center, though Green ran as the starter for the entire summer. Joe Haeg is listed as the backup tackle at both spots.

There’s only one place on the depth chart where the Steelers have co-starters. That’s at tight end with Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth listed as first-stringers. Freiermuth had an impressive summer and seems on track to chip away at Ebron’s snap count throughout the season.

Defensively has fewer notable listing. Chris Wormley is named the starting defensive lineman in place of Stephon Tuitt, who will miss the start of the season due to a knee injury. Alex Highsmith remains the starting ROLB ahead of Melvin Ingram. Ingram is named the top backup at both OLB spots. Newly acquired Ahkello Witherspoon is listed as the third-string left cornerback behind Justin Layne. The Steelers do not have the NCB position even listed on their depth chart. Which may be one reason why Arthur Maulet isn’t even listed anywhere on the depth chart.

On special teams, Ray-Ray McCloud is unsurprisingly listed as the team’s starting kick and punt returner. Diontae Johnson is the backup punt returner with Benny Snell the backup kick returner. Snell returned seven kicks his freshman year at Kentucky but hasn’t done it in the NFL. Anthony McFarland was likely slated as the backup kick returner but he’ll also miss at least the first three weeks due to an unknown injury. James Pierre is listed as the third string kick returner.