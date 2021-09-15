Raiders Wednesday Injury Report Week 2: 17 Players Listed To Start Short Week

The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 at Heinz Field on a short week and their Wednesday injury report shows a banged-up group of players. In fact, their Wednesday offering includes 17 players in total.

The Raiders only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their first injury report of Week 2 is just an estimated one when it comes to participation levels.

Listed by the Raiders as not being able to practice on Wednesday were safety Roderic Teamer (ankle), quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle), guard Richie Incognito (calf), and guard Denzelle Good (knee).

The raiders will be placing McCoy and Good on their Reserve/Injured list soon so those two will not play against the Steelers on Sunday. Additionally, the early word is that both Mariota and Incognito won’t be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday. Incognito and Teamer both missed the Raiders Monday night game with their injuries.

Listed as limited on Wednesday by the Raiders were fullback Alex Ingold (fibula), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip). Of those three players, Ngakoue will be one to watch on this short week as he was limited to just 33 total snaps in Week 1.

Listed as full participants by the Raiders on Wednesday were linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (elbow), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (back), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee), center Andre James (elbow), and safety Dallin Leavitt (hip).

The raiders next practice is on Thursday and their second injury report of Week 2 will follow it.