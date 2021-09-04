Article

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Former Steelers Around The NFL (2021)

NFL TEAMS SETTING THEIR INITIAL ROSTERS

NFL teams established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads just days ago. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters but here is a snapshot just before the start of the 2021 regular season.

This time last season, I found 20 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away six on practice squads and placed four more on reserve lists just before last season’s start. Of course, players like Antonio Brown were not included since the NFL suspended him at the beginning of the year. But about 30 former Steelers on other NFL team’s active, reserve or practice squads.

This year, I found 26 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Three others are on reserve lists. Seven former Steelers show up on practice squads around the league.  A slight increase of six former Steelers showing up with other teams from last year.

Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2021 season:

EX-STEELERS AROUND THE LEAGUE

 

TEAM POSITION NAME ROSTER
AFC EAST  
Buffalo Bills MLB Tyler Matakevich 53
Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders 53
Miami Dolphins   NONE  
New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer PS
New York Jets NONE  
AFC NORTH  
Baltimore Ravens T Alejandro Villanueva 53
Baltimore Ravens WR Deon Cain Reserve IR
Baltimore Ravens LB LJ Fort Reserve IR
Cincinnati Bengals G Fred Johnson 53
Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton 53
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard 53
Cleveland Browns WR Ryan Switzer Reserve IR
AFC SOUTH  
Houston Texans   NONE  
Indianapolis Colts S Sean Davis PS
Jacksonville Jaguars   NONE  
Tennessee Titans LB Ola Adeniyi 53
Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree 53
Tennessee Titans T Derwin Gray PS
Tennessee Titans T Christian DiLauro PS
AFC WEST  
Denver Broncos WR Diontae Spencer 53
Kansas City Chiefs NONE  
Las Vegas Raiders   NONE  
Los Angeles Chargers G Matt Feiler 53
NFC EAST  
Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin 53
New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche 53
Washington Redskins LB Jon Bostic 53
Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave 53
Philadelphia Eagles CB Steven Nelson 53
NFC NORTH  
Chicago Bears TE Jesse James 53
Chicago Bears DB Artie Burns 53
Detroit Lions DT Nick Williams 53
Green Bay Packers DE Abdullah Anderson PS
Minnesota Vikings P Jordan Berry 53
NFC SOUTH  
Atlanta Falcons NONE  
Carolina Panthers   NONE  
New Orleans Saints TE Nick Vannett 53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown 53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NT Steve McLendon 53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ross Cockrell 53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Brandon Walton PS
NFC WEST  
Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum 53
Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 53
Los Angeles Rams DB Antoine Brooks Jr. PS
San Francisco 49ers   NONE  
Seattle Seahawks DT Al Woods 53

 

Former Steelers Out in the Cold

Here are 18 former Steelers that appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers last season but are currently not with a team:

POS NAME Last Transaction/News
RB Le’Veon Bell Free Agent not re-signed by Chiefs
C A.Q. Shipley Buccaneers placed on IR 11/28/2020. Retired
K Randy Bullock Released by Lions August 31, 2021
LB Mark Barron Cut by Broncos December 23, 2020
LS Colin Holba Cut by Rams May 13, 2021
T R.J. Prince Waived by Patriots August 24, 2021
T Marcus Gilbert Announced Retirement April 26, 2021
WR Donte Moncrief Released by Texans July 27, 2021
C Patrick Morris Titans waived him August 6, 2021
T Jake Rodgers Ravens waived him December 7, 2020
WR Johnny Holton Giants released him from PS October 5, 2020
OLB Anthony Chickillo Announced retirement July 11, 2021
LB Tuzar Skipper Falcons waived him August 31, 2021
DE Josh Mauro  
DB Stephen Denmark Packers released him August 31, 2021
G Danny Isidora Texans released him August 31, 2021
DB Alexander Myres  
S J.J. Wilcox Falcons released from PS October 20, 2020

 

Former Steelers from 2020 Regular Season Roster

Finally, here are 14 former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2020 regular season roster but are not currently on another team’s roster.:

POS NAME Last Transaction/News
LS Kam Canaday Steelers released him August 31, 2021
P Dustin Colquitt PS contract ended with Chiefs February 16, 2021
S Jordan Dangerfield Steelers did not renew his contract for 2021
G David DeCastro Steelers released him June 24, 2021
LB Jayrone Elliott Remains unsigned in 2021
T Jerald Hawkins Patriots released him August 16, 2021
TE Vance McDonald Announced his retirement January 22, 2021
C Maurkice Pouncey Announced his retirement February 12, 2021
LB Tegray Scales Browns waived him August 31, 2021
RB Wendell Smallwood PS contract ended with Steelers January 18, 2021
LB Vince Williams Announced his retirement July 21, 2021
LB Avery Williamson He remains a free agent
G Stefen Wisniewski Finished last season with Chiefs. Retired August 26
K Matthew Wright Lions waived him August 12, 2021
DE Henry Mondeaux Released September 3 in Witherspoon trade

 

CONCLUSION

This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers replace the Denver Broncos as the only team with more than two former Steelers on their 53-man roster to start the season.

Just nine NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, reserve, or practice squad). As of September 3, 2021 36 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL.

Rosters are fluid especially at seasons’ start. So, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.

Your Music Selection

I always like to offer a music selection. Steelers will be playing their first regular season game of 2021 soon. I don’t know about you but I Can’t Wait by Nu Shooz.

