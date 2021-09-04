Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Former Steelers Around The NFL (2021)

NFL TEAMS SETTING THEIR INITIAL ROSTERS

NFL teams established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads just days ago. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters but here is a snapshot just before the start of the 2021 regular season.

This time last season, I found 20 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away six on practice squads and placed four more on reserve lists just before last season’s start. Of course, players like Antonio Brown were not included since the NFL suspended him at the beginning of the year. But about 30 former Steelers on other NFL team’s active, reserve or practice squads.

This year, I found 26 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Three others are on reserve lists. Seven former Steelers show up on practice squads around the league. A slight increase of six former Steelers showing up with other teams from last year.

Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2021 season:

TEAM POSITION NAME ROSTER AFC EAST Buffalo Bills MLB Tyler Matakevich 53 Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders 53 Miami Dolphins NONE New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer PS New York Jets NONE AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens T Alejandro Villanueva 53 Baltimore Ravens WR Deon Cain Reserve IR Baltimore Ravens LB LJ Fort Reserve IR Cincinnati Bengals G Fred Johnson 53 Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton 53 Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard 53 Cleveland Browns WR Ryan Switzer Reserve IR AFC SOUTH Houston Texans NONE Indianapolis Colts S Sean Davis PS Jacksonville Jaguars NONE Tennessee Titans LB Ola Adeniyi 53 Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree 53 Tennessee Titans T Derwin Gray PS Tennessee Titans T Christian DiLauro PS AFC WEST Denver Broncos WR Diontae Spencer 53 Kansas City Chiefs NONE Las Vegas Raiders NONE Los Angeles Chargers G Matt Feiler 53 NFC EAST Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin 53 New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche 53 Washington Redskins LB Jon Bostic 53 Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave 53 Philadelphia Eagles CB Steven Nelson 53 NFC NORTH Chicago Bears TE Jesse James 53 Chicago Bears DB Artie Burns 53 Detroit Lions DT Nick Williams 53 Green Bay Packers DE Abdullah Anderson PS Minnesota Vikings P Jordan Berry 53 NFC SOUTH Atlanta Falcons NONE Carolina Panthers NONE New Orleans Saints TE Nick Vannett 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NT Steve McLendon 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ross Cockrell 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Brandon Walton PS NFC WEST Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum 53 Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 53 Los Angeles Rams DB Antoine Brooks Jr. PS San Francisco 49ers NONE Seattle Seahawks DT Al Woods 53

Former Steelers Out in the Cold

Here are 18 former Steelers that appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers last season but are currently not with a team:

POS NAME Last Transaction/News RB Le’Veon Bell Free Agent not re-signed by Chiefs C A.Q. Shipley Buccaneers placed on IR 11/28/2020. Retired K Randy Bullock Released by Lions August 31, 2021 LB Mark Barron Cut by Broncos December 23, 2020 LS Colin Holba Cut by Rams May 13, 2021 T R.J. Prince Waived by Patriots August 24, 2021 T Marcus Gilbert Announced Retirement April 26, 2021 WR Donte Moncrief Released by Texans July 27, 2021 C Patrick Morris Titans waived him August 6, 2021 T Jake Rodgers Ravens waived him December 7, 2020 WR Johnny Holton Giants released him from PS October 5, 2020 OLB Anthony Chickillo Announced retirement July 11, 2021 LB Tuzar Skipper Falcons waived him August 31, 2021 DE Josh Mauro DB Stephen Denmark Packers released him August 31, 2021 G Danny Isidora Texans released him August 31, 2021 DB Alexander Myres S J.J. Wilcox Falcons released from PS October 20, 2020

Former Steelers from 2020 Regular Season Roster

Finally, here are 14 former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2020 regular season roster but are not currently on another team’s roster.:

POS NAME Last Transaction/News LS Kam Canaday Steelers released him August 31, 2021 P Dustin Colquitt PS contract ended with Chiefs February 16, 2021 S Jordan Dangerfield Steelers did not renew his contract for 2021 G David DeCastro Steelers released him June 24, 2021 LB Jayrone Elliott Remains unsigned in 2021 T Jerald Hawkins Patriots released him August 16, 2021 TE Vance McDonald Announced his retirement January 22, 2021 C Maurkice Pouncey Announced his retirement February 12, 2021 LB Tegray Scales Browns waived him August 31, 2021 RB Wendell Smallwood PS contract ended with Steelers January 18, 2021 LB Vince Williams Announced his retirement July 21, 2021 LB Avery Williamson He remains a free agent G Stefen Wisniewski Finished last season with Chiefs. Retired August 26 K Matthew Wright Lions waived him August 12, 2021 DE Henry Mondeaux Released September 3 in Witherspoon trade

CONCLUSION

This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers replace the Denver Broncos as the only team with more than two former Steelers on their 53-man roster to start the season.

Just nine NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, reserve, or practice squad). As of September 3, 2021 36 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL.

Rosters are fluid especially at seasons’ start. So, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.

