Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Ex-Steelers Around The League 2020

NFL teams established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads just days ago. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters but here is a snapshot just before the start of the 2020 regular season.

This time last season, I found 23 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away one on a practice squad and placed three more on reserve lists just before last season’s start.

This year, I found 20 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Four others are on reserve lists. Six former Steelers show up on the expanded practice squads around the league.

This year, the Denver Broncos are the only team with more than two former Steelers on their 53-man roster to start the season.

Here are the former Steelers appearing on other team’s rosters so far in 2020 ( let me know who I missed ):

53-man Rosters

TEAM POSITION NAME Buffalo Bills MLB Tyler Matakevich New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer New York Jets RB Le’Veon Bell New York Jets NT Steve McLendon Baltimore Ravens ILB L.J. Fort Cincinnati Bengals G Fred Johnson Cincinnati Bengals K Randy Bullock Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Denver Broncos WR Diontae Spencer Denver Broncs TE Nick Vannett Denver Broncs ILB Mark Barron Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin Washington Redskins LB Jon Bostic Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave Detroit Lions TE Jesse James Detroit Lions DT Nick Williams New Orleans Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers C A.Q. Shipley Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum Seattle Seahawks C B.J. Finney

Practice Squads

New York Jets WR Donte Moncrief Houston Texans T Jerald Hawkins Denver Broncs C Patrick Morris Denver Broncs T Jake Rodgers New York Giants WR Johnny Holton New Orleans Saints OLB Anthony Chickillo

Reserve Lists (Injured Reserve, Suspended, or Covid Opt-Out)

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Mauro Jacksonville Jaguars DT Al Woods Chicago Bears CB Artie Burns Arizona Cardinals T Marcus Gilbert

Former Steelers Out in the Cold

Here are eight former Steelers that appeared on rosters last season but are currently not with a team:

POS NAME Last Transaction/News WR Antonio Brown Suspended by NFL July 31, 2020 first 8 games. P Matt Wile Released by Lions April 27, 2020 DB Morgan Burnett Released by Browns March 16, 2020 CB Ross Cockrell Visited Giants August 8, 2020 but not signed LS Colin Holba Cut by Giants April 29, 2020 T R.J. Prince Cut by Ravens July 28, 2020 S JJ Wilcox Released by Falcons September 5, 2020 CB Coty Sensabaugh Released by Washington March 23, 2020

Former Steelers from 2019 Regular Season Roster

Finally, here are 12 former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2019 regular season roster but are not currently on another team’s roster.:

POS NAME Last Transaction/News G Ramon Foster Announced his retirement March 16, 2020 FB Roosevelt Nix Released by Colts August 31, 2020 TE Xavier Grimble Waived by Colts September 8, 2020 DT LT Walton Steelers put on injured reserve November 19, 2019 WR Eli Rogers Played in XFL DC Defenders until league stopped WR Ryan Switzer Steelers waived him September 5, 2020 DB Kameron Kelly Steelers waived him December 20, 2020 WR Tevin Jones Cowboys waived him September 5, 2020 RB Tony Brooks-James Vikings waived him September 2, 2020 RB Kerrith Whyte Steelers released him September 5, 2020 LB Tuzar Skipper Steelers released him September 5, 2020 P Jordan Berry Steelers released him September 7, 2020

Rosters are fluid once games begin; so, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. I will update this if you notice a significant oversight.

