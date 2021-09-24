Panthers Vs. Texans Week 3 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans will kickoff Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night and it’s a game that will includes Sam Darnold facing rookie Davis Mills. The Panthers have a chance to be the NFL’s first 3-0 team Thursday night as well.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Panthers Inactives: CB A.J. Bouye, OG Deonte Brown, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DT Phil Hoskins, LB Clay Johnston, OG Michael Jordan, WR Shi Smith

Texans Inactives: WR Danny Amendola, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Jordan Jenkins, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Terrance Mitchell, S Justin Reid, QB Deshaun Watson

