Former Steelers S Trenton Thompson Works Out For Panthers

Released by the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, S Trenton Thompson is looking for a next home. Ahead of training camps, he jumped on the league tryout circuit, trying out for the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

#Panthers worked out Henry Black, Feleipe Franks, Kyler McMichael, Wyatt Ray, Derick Roberson, Kiondre Thomas, Trenton Thompson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 22, 2024

Thompson was surprisingly waived on June 19, the same day the team dumped WR Denzel Mims. Mims quickly caught on with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Thompson had to wait for a new opportunity. Pittsburgh’s decision was curious, not even adding another safety to replace him. It was, perhaps, a sign that Thompson didn’t stand a good chance to make the team’s 53-man roster.

But Thompson played well last year when given the chance, making a crucial interception in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trenton Thompson with the INT 🙌 📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/WXRp8og2LC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2023

Signed last camp after a rash of injuries hit the Steelers’ safeties, Thompson began the year on the practice squad. He was elevated and eventually added to the 53-man roster, finishing the season with 22 tackles, three pass deflections, and that one pick. With size and ball skills, it seemed like he’d have a chance to make the roster as a sub-package player. Instead, the team figures to use Damontae Kazee in that role while rookie Ryan Watts transitions from cornerback to safety.

As of this writing, Trenton Thompson hasn’t been signed. He’ll likely wind up in a training camp at some point, especially as injuries take their toll around the league. It wouldn’t even be a shocker to see Pittsburgh circle back to him if they’re hit with injuries early on, as their camp depth is thin after also releasing S Jalen Elliott earlier this month.

The Steelers are set with their starting safeties in Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott; the latter signed during free agency as a clear box safety type. Along with Kazee and Watts, there’s also Reserve/Future contract addition Nate Meadors, who will fight for a practice squad spot.

Today was a busy day for league tryouts. Along with the Panthers working out Thompson and a host of other free agents, the Steelers brought two players in for a look in RB/FB Tory Carter and DL Marquiss Spencer.