New Numbers For Four Steelers Players Currently On 53-Man Roster

Now that Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster down we have some new jersey numbers to pass along to you, according to the league’s media site that has now been updated.

For starters, veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert is now set to wear No. 93 entering Week 1. He wore No. 45 during the preseason after the team acquired him via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another new player, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who was acquired over the weekend via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, will reportedly wear No. 25 with the Steelers. Not number was previously worn by defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr., who is now on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams,

Young outside linebacker Jami Jones has switched to No. 40 for Week 1. That number was worn most recently by running back Tony Brooks-James during the preseason. Another young player, rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, will wear No. 45 moving forward. That was Schobert’s preseason number.

The Steelers also have some new players on their practice squad in Karl Joseph, Derrek Tuszka, Christian Miller, and Daniel Archibong and below is what the media site has listed for those players when it comes to numbers