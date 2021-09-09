Bills Thursday Injury Report Week 1: DT Star Lotulelei Still Having Calf Issues

The Buffalo Bills have also now released their second injury report of Week 1 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday ESTIMATED offering looks very similar to the Wednesday one.

For the Bills on Thursday defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) is listed as a potential non practice participant on the injury report after being listed as not practicing on Wednesday. If Lotulelei can’t play on Sunday against the Steelers, it could mean bigger roles in that contest for defensive tackles Harrison Phillips (knee), Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer. Phillips, by the way, was again listed as a full practice participant on the Bills Thursday estimated injury report.

After being listed on Wednesday as a limited practice participant, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (hand) is listed as likely to have practiced fully on the Thursday offering. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) are still listed on the teams injury report. That reports estimates that McKenzie would have practiced fully on Thursday had the team worked and that Sanders would have again been limited.

As of right now, it appears as though Lotulelei is the lone Bills player that is in jeopardy of missing the Sunday game against the Steelers.