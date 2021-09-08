Bills Wednesday Injury Report Week 1: DT Star Lotulelei Sidelined With Calf Issue

The Buffalo Bills will open their 2021 season Sunday afternoon at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on Wednesday they released their first official injury report of Week 1 and it has five players listed on it.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday for the Bills was defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf). Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that he thought Lotulelei was trending in the right direction. Lotulelei is a starter so it will be interesting to watch his progress the rest of the week.

Listed as limited Wednesday practice participants for the Bills were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) and cornerback Taron Johnson (hand). Both seem very likely to be available for the Bills comes Sunday.

The Bills Wednesday injury report also includes two other players, and they were listed as full practice participants. Those two players are defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder). Both seem likely to be fine by Sunday.