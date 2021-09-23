Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 3: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su’a-Filo Still Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second official injury report of Week 3 and the Thursday offering shows the team as looking a tad bit healthier ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Bengals were wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). With that, it will now be interesting to see if either can work on Friday. Both players are starters so not having them on Sunday would be a huge loss for the Bengals.

Listed as limited practice participants for the Bengals on Thursday are defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring). Waynes has not played in a game so far this season so it will be interesting to see how he ends the week. Ogunjobi was listed as being limited on Wednesday as well.

Practicing fully for the Bengals on Thursday were defensive tackle Josh Tupou (not injury related – personal matter) and cornerback Darius Phillips (not injury related – resting player). Tupou was listed on Wednesday as sitting out practice while Phillips was previously listed as a limited participant.