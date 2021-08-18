Watch: The Depot 180 — August 17 — Episode 148

Episode 148 — August 17, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss the terms of the Joe Schobert trade and the salary cap implications. I also talk about who is wearing the green dot on defense, a Chase Claypool injury scare, and the first round of roster cuts.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.