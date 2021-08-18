Season 12, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the reported ankle injury that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool suffered late in Tuesday’s training camp practice and what the early prognosis for him is.

We go over the Steelers full injury report based on what Alex saw at training camp on Tuesday. We also discuss the five players who the Steelers cut on Tuesday to get down to 85 on their roster.

The Steelers recently restructured the contract of defensive end Stephon Tuitt, so Alex and I discuss that move and where the team currently stands salary cap wise as of Wednesday morning. we go over the upcoming costs the team will still have as well.

Alex released his latest 53-man roster ahead of the team’s third preseason game that will take place Saturday night, so we review it and more.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Roster Cuts, Claypool Injury, Tuitt Restructure, Cap Update, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-18-episode-1448

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 11 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n