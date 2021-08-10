Steelers Waive OL Anthony Coyle From Reserve/Injured List With Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made yet another transaction on Tuesday and this one once again included a player being waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.

According to the NFL transaction sheet on Tuesday, the Steelers have now waived offensive lineman Anthony Coyle from their Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement. Coyle had previously been waived injured by the team last Wednesday. He reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on Thursday after he had cleared waivers.

Coyle was with the Steelers all last season with most of his time being spent on the team’s practice squad. The Steelers re-signed Coyle to a Reserve/Future contract back in January after he finished the 2020 season on the practice squad. The Steelers will be charged Coyle’s injury settlement amount against the team’s salary cap. We should know that amount in the next few weeks.

As reported by us on Monday, the Steelers waived tight end Dax Raymond from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement as well.

In related news, defensive end Calvin Taylor cleared waivers on Tuesday after being waived injured on Monday by the Steelers and he has now reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Currently, Taylor, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas and defensive back DeMarkus Acy are the only players on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list.

