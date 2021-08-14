Steelers Waive ILB Tegray Scales On Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for inside linebacker Joe Schobert and the corresponding move for that transaction is now in.

According to the Steelers, inside linebacker Tegray Scales has been waived from the roster to make room for Schobert.

Scales, who played 21 total offensive snaps in the Steelers first two preseason games this year, was on the teams practice squad for the second half of the 2020 season. He even was promoted to the active roster a few times last season before being waived at the end of the season. The Steelers signed Scales back to the offseason roster in January.

A 2018 undrafted free agent of the Los Angeles Rams, Scales dressed for all four of those games he was on the active roster for in 2020, with most of his playing time coming on special teams in those contests. He only logged three total defensive snaps in 2020 and failed to register any stats.