Steelers Waive Five Players To Get To 85 Player Roster Limit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now trimmed their active roster down to the maximum 85 players.

According to the team on Tuesday, wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, tackle Brandon Walton, kicker Sam Sloman, defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson and defensive back Stephen Denmark have all been waived.

McKoy is the one rookie on the list of five players. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State and given a $9,000 signing bonus.

Walton, a Florida Atlantic product who went undrafted in 2020, was signed to the Steelers practice squad in September of last year, and he remained on that unit all season. Walton started 12 games at left tackle in 2019 for FAU and earned first-team All-Conference USA honors. After the season concluded, he participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He can play both left and right tackle. He reportedly measured in at 6042, 311-pounds at his 2020 pro day.

Denmark was signed to the Steelers 90-man roster early in the offseason. That offseason addition of Denmark came on the heels of the Valdosta state product spending time in 2020 on the practice squads of the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

Anderson, a Bucknell product, signed with the Steelers as a free agent this past April. The Chicago Bears originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In the last two seasons with the Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Anderson recorded a sack and just four total tackles in seven total games. He spent most of his first two seasons on the Bears’ practice squad, and most of the 2020 season with the Vikings.

Sloman, who was signed to the Steelers offseason roster just a few months ago, was a former seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He appeared in seven games as a rookie and made 10-of-13 field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards and went 23-of-26 on point-after-tries.