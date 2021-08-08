Steelers Sunday Training Camp Injury Report — Snell Jr., Ballage, Brooks Jr. All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Sunday training camp practice and thanks to our very own Alex Kozora and Joshua Carney both being present for the session at Heinz Field, we can easily pass along an updated health report of the tea.

For starters, running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage both failed to practice again on Sunday, and it certainly seems like both are very questionable to play in the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Snell was working some on the side on Sunday, so hopefully he’s getting closer to being back. He sat out the team’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tackle Zach Banner (knee) went through warmups on Sunday but reportedly didn’t do much else. Slot cornerback Antoine Brooks (leg wrap) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (leg wrap) were both sidelined on Sunday along with defensive end Calvin Taylor (foot).

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was absent on Sunday and outside linebacker T.J. Watt continues to work on the side, per reports. Watt is expected to remain very limited in practices until he gets a contract extension wrapped up.

Wide receiver James Washington was limited (right knee) on Sunday while fellow wide receiver Cody White was back as a full participant.