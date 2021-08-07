Steelers Saturday Training Camp Injury Report — Okorafor Now Working, Ballage, Brooks Jr. Both Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at Heinz Field practicing on Saturday and the training camp session included a few players getting back to work after being sidelined with ailments.
According to Alex Kozora on Saturday, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (soft tissue), tight end Eric Ebron (elbow) and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth (shoulder) all returned to the practice field earlier in the day.
Okorafor, who has been held out of team sessions all training camp, made his first appearance with the starters in team drills on Saturday. As for Ebron returning to work on Saturday, he had missed the last five camp practices and the Thursday night Hall of Fame game with an elbow issue. Freiermuth, on the other hand, seems to have recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained last week that prevented him from playing Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, OH.
Running back Kalen Ballage (lower body) was not a practice participant on Thursday following his nice showing in the Hall of Fame game. He reportedly has a lower body injury of some sort. Running back Benny Snell Jr. (undisclosed) remained sidelined again on Saturday.
Slot cornerback corner Antoine Brooks Jr. did not participate in Saturday’s practice, according to Kozora.
Second-year guard Kevin Dotson was not a part of the team and scrimmage portions of practice, but did participate in individual drills, per Kozora. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and wide receiver Cody White were also sidelined again on Saturday.
Outside linebacker T.J. Watt went through some limited, individual work again on Saturday as he waits to get a contract extension hammered out. Defensive end Calvin Taylor was also out with a left foot injury, per Kozora.
The Steelers will be back practicing again on Sunday at Heinz Field and Kozora will once again be present for that session.