Calvin Austin III Appears To Be Part Of Steelers’ Contingent Throwing With Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III appears to be apart of the group of Steelers’ pass-catchers throwing with Aaron Rodgers in Malibu, Calif. this week. Last week, Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that players were coming to work out with him in Malibu, and Austin posted a picture on Instagram in front of a beach with the location tagged as Nobu Malibu.

It’s a safe assumption that TE Pat Freiermuth is also in attendance, as he posted an Instagram story yesterday of Austin with boxing gloves on in a gym.

Calvin Austin III got the gloves on, per MUTH on IG #Steelers #NFL 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/rkpnSWb6NE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 1, 2025

DK Metcalf had also previously said he planned on working out with Rodgers ahead of training camp, and if all three are there, then Pittsburgh’s top three pass-catchers are all getting work in with their new quarterback. Metcalf will be Pittsburgh’s WR1, while wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni anointed Austin as the WR2 during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Austin could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh. He had a mini-breakout in 2024 with 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns. With Rodgers in the fold, those numbers could jump. Austin is a deep threat but he’s also shown he’s adept at working underneath and using his speed to turn upfield. We could see more of that with Rodgers this season.

It’s a good sign that he’s making the trip to Malibu to put in work with his new quarterback ahead of training camp. While players technically have a break before training camp, it’s also a period for guys to ramp up to get into football shape. With Rodgers signing just ahead of mandatory minicamp and not participating in team drills while in attendance, the group of pass-catchers didn’t get much of a chance to take live reps with him.

Flying to Malibu to get more comfortable with Rodgers and learn what he likes and wants to do should make the group of receivers even better. There’s likely a bigger group in attendance beyond Austin and probably Freiermuth and Metcalf, and building that bond early can help make things seamless come training camp. There isn’t going to need to be a period for guys to get used to Rodgers and build chemistry if that’s already established during this throwing session.

It helps make the process a lot smoother and will help make the Steelers a better football team. Credit to Rodgers for being a leader and continuing to work on his craft entering his 21st season in the league, and credit to the players who made an effort to show up, like Calvin Austin, and acquaint themselves with their new quarterback.