Fittipaldo: Steelers Have Among The League’s ‘Best Tight End Duos’ In Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have an aging starting quarterback, young running backs, and a lack of a proven WR2. Those are all things some point to as question marks on the offensive side of the ball. One thing Pittsburgh does have going for them is quite a talented tight end room, headlined by Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. That’s something to be excited about, according to Steelers’ insider Ray Fittipaldo.

“You pair that [Jonnu Smith] with Freiermuth, that’s a really good tight end combination,” Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday. “On paper, to me, it looks like it’s one of the best tight end duos in the league. And I know a lot of teams haven’t gone back to that since the Patriots’ model, way back when. But if Arthur Smith is creative, and I think he is, I think this has a chance to be good for the Steelers.”

Arthur Smith is sure going to have his work cut out for him this season. Not only is he adapting to a new veteran quarterback in the building, but he’s also got to find a way to make both Freiermuth and Smith contribute on the offense.

Fortunately, that’s a good problem to have. Using 12 personnel, a formation with two tight ends, has been increasing in popularity across the league in recent years. That’s a formation Arthur Smith likes to use, and it could be his best bet this year considering the Steelers’ offensive weapons.

When rumors first linked Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, it was met with some confusion. After trading George Pickens, Pittsburgh’s left without a proven second option at receiver. Thus, many didn’t see the point in adding another tight end.

Smith isn’t just a tight end, though. He’s quicker and more agile than most tight ends, and has experience lining up out wide as a receiver. He can even play in the backfield as a fullback. And if anybody knows how to get the best out of him, it’s Arthur Smith. Arthur is clearly fond of Jonnu, coaching him with the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons a few years later.

In their third stop together, the Smith’s will hope to build off Jonnu’s career year in 2024. With the Miami Dolphins, Smith exploded for nearly 900 receiving yards and scored eight times. Those numbers would have made him arguably the most productive pass-catcher on Pittsburgh’s roster last year.Pairing that with Freiermuth should be a nice combination. Freiermuth has topped 600 receiving yards twice in four years, and has scored 18 times in his career.

These two aren’t the only names at the position either. Darnell Washington is heading into his third year with a lot of confidence. Although the Steelers already have Freiermuth and Smith, Washington shouldn’t be forgotten.

The Steelers still have to make this work, though. There are a ton of new names on the offense, and Arthur Smith has to find a way to make them all fit together. That said, the potential is there. If Arthur Smith can figure it out, Jonnu Smith and Freiermuth should form one of, if not the best tight end duos in the NFL.