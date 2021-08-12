Report: Steelers Trading For LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a big August move, reportedly trading for Jacksonville Jaguars LB Joe Schobert. The first report came via user @E_Dilla, who covers the Jags. Compensation of the deal hasn’t been made public.

Sounds like Joe Schobert to the Steelers — Dilla (@E_Dilla) August 12, 2021

Schobert’s wife Megan is also strongly hinting at the news with the “yinz” in this tweet.

Yinz are going to love this!! — Megan Schobert (@meganschobert) August 12, 2021

Tom Pelissero is confirming the initial reporting.

The #Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran LB Joe Schobert to the #Steelers, source said. First on the story: @meganschobert, who probably has pretty good sources herself. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2021

More info from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler who spoke with Joe Schobert. He says a deal is “in the works.”

#Jaguars LB Joe Schobert tells ESPN from what he understands a trade sending him to Pittsburgh is in the works now. Doesn't have particulars, still processing. 'Great place to play behind that D-line," he said. Mike Tomlin always has been high on Schobert and his coverage ability — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2021

The Steelers know Schobert well from his days with the Cleveland Browns. Schobert signed a big contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, a five-year, $53.75 million contract. But with the Jags starting over with a new regime in head coach Urban Meyer, Schobert must have fallen out of favor.

Schobert is owed $7 million in base salary this season. That number jumps to $8.75 million in 2022 and over $10 million for 2023 and 2024.

The Jags will reportedly retain some of Schobert’s salary.

Jaguars LB Joe Schobert headed to the Steelers, Jacksonville will retain some salary Schobert signed a 5/$53M deal last offseason, Jacksonville will end up paying $15M+ for one year Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke moving on from some Dave Caldwell players https://t.co/C05iGQirTG — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) August 12, 2021

For his career, Schobert’s started 65 games, recording 549 tackles, 11 sacks, and nine interceptions. The Cleveland Browns drafted him out of Wisconsin in the 5th round of the 2016 Draft. He spent his first four years in Cleveland before signing with the Jags.

If you’re interested, here’s our 2016 pre-draft profile on him.