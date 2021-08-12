Steelers News

Report: Steelers Trading For LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a big August move, reportedly trading for Jacksonville Jaguars LB Joe Schobert. The first report came via user @E_Dilla, who covers the Jags. Compensation of the deal hasn’t been made public.

Schobert’s wife Megan is also strongly hinting at the news with the “yinz” in this tweet.

Tom Pelissero is confirming the initial reporting.

More info from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler who spoke with Joe Schobert. He says a deal is “in the works.”

The Steelers know Schobert well from his days with the Cleveland Browns. Schobert signed a big contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, a five-year, $53.75 million contract. But with the Jags starting over with a new regime in head coach Urban Meyer, Schobert must have fallen out of favor.

Schobert is owed $7 million in base salary this season. That number jumps to $8.75 million in 2022 and over $10 million for 2023 and 2024.

The Jags will reportedly retain some of Schobert’s salary.

For his career, Schobert’s started 65 games, recording 549 tackles, 11 sacks, and nine interceptions. The Cleveland Browns drafted him out of Wisconsin in the 5th round of the 2016 Draft. He spent his first four years in Cleveland before signing with the Jags.

If you’re interested, here’s our 2016 pre-draft profile on him.

2016 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Wisconsin OLB Joe Schobert

