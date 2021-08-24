Plausibility Of Injured DB Antoine Brooks Jr. Playing For Steelers At Some Point In 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut their active roster down to 80 players on Tuesday and surprisingly that process included second year defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. being waived as injured. So, on the heels of that move, does that mean Brooks is done for 2021? It’s hard to tell for sure, but let’s further attempt to look at what might await the former sixth round draft pick out of Maryland at this point.

For starters, Brooks was waived as injured, and we think it might be related to his left leg or thigh. He should clear waivers unclaimed on Wednesday and assuming that’s what happens, he’ll then revert to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list. While on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list Books will not be eligible to return to the 53-masn roster.

It will be interesting to see if Brooks’ injury is serious enough to warrant him staying there all or most of the season. If his injury is one that might possibly need around two to four-weeks recovery time, the Steelers might waive him in the next week with an injury settlement. They have one week to do that, by the way.

Should Brooks indeed be waived from the Steelers Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement, he will not be able to re-sign with the team until the length of that settlement plus six weeks expires. So, if Brooks were to receive a two-week injury settlement, he wouldn’t be able to re-sign with the team until after Week 8 comes to an end.

Last year, the Steelers waived wide receiver Anthony Johnson from their Reserve/Injured list right before the regular season got underway. Johnson was then signed back to the Steelers practice squad at the start of Week 8.

So, we’ll watch the NFL transaction sheet the next seven business days and see if Brooks gets waived with an injury settlement or not. If he does, then there’s a chance we could see him back with the team around the middle of the season or so.