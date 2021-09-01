Season 12, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the initial 53-man roster that the Pittsburgh Steelers set Tuesday night. We go over all the position groups and talk some about the decisions that were made to keep certain players over other certain players.

Alex and I agree that the current 53-man roster won’t look the same 48 hours after it was set so we go over what is likely to happen with a few players possibly going to the Reserve/Injured list. We talk about what we expect the 53-man roster to look like come Week 1 from a position group standpoint.

Will the Steelers add any players from the outside in the coming days? We talk about that topic and go over several names of players that Alex and I think have a chance of becoming Steelers and why.

There is news to pass along concerning defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and quarterback Joshua Dobbs that we pass along in this podcast. We also talk about the breaking news concerning cornerback Joe Haden in this show.

A salary cap update is provided in this show now that the initial 53-man roster has been set.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster Review, Transactions, Possible Additions, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-sep-1-episode-1454

