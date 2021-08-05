DeMarkus Acy, Anthony Coyle Now On Steelers’ IR List After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived two players as injured on Wednesday and Thursday both cleared waivers and reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list on split salaries.

Defensive back DeMarkus Acy and tackle Anthony Coyle both cleared waivers on Thursday after being waived by the Steelers as injured on Wednesday.

Acy suffered a torn ACL a few days ago in practice while Coyle is believed to have suffered a shoulder injury. Both players are now on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on split salaries, and we’ll now wait and see if the team reaches an injury settlement with either player in the next week.

Acy and Coyle now join defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas and tight end Dax Raymond on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list entering the weekend.

The steelers currently have two open spots on their 90-masn roster following the waivings of Acy and Coyle on Wednesday and so they’ll fill those spots prior to the team resuming training camp practices on Saturday at Heinz Field.

The steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH to kickstart the NFL’s 2021 preseason schedule.