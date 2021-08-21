2021 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a home crowd at Heinz Field for the first time in over a year in this preseason week three exhibition match against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers are 2-0 so far in the preseason with victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The previous two games followed the same script with a slow start in the first half, followed by a dominant display in the second, which speaks volumes about the depth that the Steelers currently have across their roster.

This week, we should get to see the first snaps of the 2021 season from Ben Roethlisberger. While it will likely be a short drive or two for the veteran quarterback, many are also anticipating Dwayne Haskins’ first chance to work with (and against) starter quality players. While Mason Rudolph has generally played well in his preseason action, there has not been much in the way of results while he leads the offense. Haskins on the other hand has led multiple scoring drives.

Mike Tomlin has been pretty mum on the subject of Dwayne Haskins earning more reps, but did say the team likes to get a look at all of their quarterbacks in different situations.

It is crazy that there are non-rookie players who have yet to experience this fanbase at home.

So hype to see what the hype about #SteelersNation is all about! Game day babyyy ‼️😍 — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) August 21, 2021

Today may also be the first time we get to see this starting offensive line (as projected prior to camp) of left-to-right Chukwuma Okorafor – Kevin Dotson – Kendrick Green – Trai Turner – Zach Banner. Banner tweeted out a gif that made it seem like he was excited for tonight being perhaps his first game action since the injury.

This should also be a great test this week for the starting edge rushers. Of course, TJ Watt is not expected to participate until his contract is figured out, but Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram will get to test their progress against Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker who are both excellent NFL tackles.

Getting closer to the game, it doesn’t appear that the quarterback rotation will change from previous games. After Ben’s series or two, Mason Rudolph will come in and then Dwayne Haskins. Tomlin said that he does not know if we will see Josh Dobbs in this game. Maybe a ton of Haskins tonight, albeit not when many wanted him to be out there.

Chase Claypool appears to be a go for tonight. It remains to be seen how much he plays, but he is reportedly suited up. This is good news either way as the ankle sprain must have been super minor.

This is giving me PTSD from Senquez Golson

Not good for him. Has only played in one preseason game so far. #Steelers https://t.co/jCQe9Gqz53 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 21, 2021

Back in Heinz Field. Feels Good! pic.twitter.com/Rfh7bMjra3 — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 21, 2021

Looks like this dude wants to play a few snaps! #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/U1SbqAetxM — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 21, 2021

Third preseason game, should be high quality execution tonight. #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 21, 2021

For anyone doubting Devin Bush’s position as a (developing) leader of this defense:

Chase Claypool and Benny Snell Jr. are reportedly not going to be playing tonight, per Noah Strackbein. Regardless, Claypool went through the motions in pre-game and should certainly be ready by week 1 of regular season, if not sooner.

All systems go on this starting offensive line. Everyone is anxious to see how they do.

Starting offensive line named as starters . Okorafor-Dotson-Green-Turner—Banner #HereWeGo — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 21, 2021

Not sure why he's out. Practiced this weekend. Roster chances were slipping into tonight. Kalen Ballage should play. This isn't going to help things for Benny Snell Football™. https://t.co/06a5hBbnQV — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 21, 2021

Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger are the Steelers captains tonight — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 21, 2021

The Steelers won the toss and have elected to receive. The full starting offense will take the field for the first time this preseason.

Sunny Temp: 86° F, Humidity: 43%, Wind: W 5 mph#Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 21, 2021

START OF GAME:

On the opening kickoff, Anthony McFarland Jr. was back to receive, but it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

On the first play, there was a pre-snap penalty. Chuks Okorafor was called for a false start. He needs to look good tonight, perhaps more than anyone else on the offensive line.