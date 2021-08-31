2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53 Man Roster

Here’s a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial 53 man roster for 2021. Note these are subject to change and roster movement remains fluid over the next 24-48 hours.
Offense (24)
QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph Dwayne Haskins
RB: Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell, Kalen Ballage
FB: Derek Watt
WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud
TE: Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry
OT: Chukwuma Okorafor, Zach Banner, Dan Moore Jr, Joe Haeg
OG/C: Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, JC Hassenauer
Defense (26)
DE: Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Henry Mondeaux
NT: Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Carlos Davis
OLB: TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram, Jamir Jones
ILB: Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen, Ulysees Gilbert III
CB: Joe Haden, Cam Sutton, James Pierre, Justin Layne
FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood
SS: Terrell Edmunds, Miles Killebrew
Special Teams (3)
K: Chris Boswell
P: Pressley Harvin III
LS: Christian Kuntz
With just eight offensive lineman, eight defensive backs, and a whopping eight defensive linemen, there will be more roster moves coming in the next day or two. UG3 and Mondeaux (or one of the defensive linemen) could see their spot in jeopardy. Unless there’s an IR move coming like Tuitt or Marcus Allen placed there. Stay tuned.