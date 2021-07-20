Watch: The Depot 180 — July 20 — Episode 141

Episode 141 — July 20, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

I happened to have two extra tickets to the upcoming Hall of Fame game on August 5th featuring the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. I will be giving away these extra tickets to readers of Steelers Depot via a Twitter giveaway. The winner will be announced in next episode on Friday.

2021 Hall of Fame game giveaway announced in today's episode of "The Depot 180"!!! To enter:

-Follow @Steelersdepot

-Follow @Alex_Kozora

-Follow @Ross_McCorkle

-Like AND Retweet this tweet! 2 tickets in section 110 on August 5thhttps://t.co/E4flBzaqqb#HereWeGo #Steelers — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) July 20, 2021

In today’s episode, I discussed the signings of Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green, as well as touching on the rumors of other big impending Steelers news on the way.

