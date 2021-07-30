Season 12, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to an overview of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp with the first two public practices now in the books. Alex covers the main talking points from camp practices that he’s observed to date and also provides a full health update of the team heading into Friday’s night practice.

Alex has posted an updated Steelers depth chart based on what he’s observed so far in training camp, so we discuss that along with a few standout younger players on the roster who have turned some heads such as wide receiver Rico Bussey and cornerback Stephen Denmark. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly had a nice showing on Thursday, so Alex and I spend a little time discussing the Steelers backup quarterback.

Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane addressed the media after Thursday’s practice so Alex and I discuss a few thinks he had to say. Steelers linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky also made a few interesting comments on Thursday, so we spend a little time on those as well.

We also break down the Steelers linebacker positions, both outside and inside, as part of our ongoing positional looks ahead of the season getting underway.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Camp Overview To Date, Injuries, Depth Chart, LB Position Preview, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-30-episode-1440

