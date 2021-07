Was happy to join Stan Savran yesterday afternoon on his show to discuss all things Pittsburgh Steelers. Primarily, we discussed the team’s addition to OG Trai Turner and how he’ll function in the offense’s scheme. We also discuss the impact Pat Freiermuth can have as a rookie and how much Najee Harris will improve the team’s overall running attack.

You can check out the interview below. It starts around the 19:30 mark.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.