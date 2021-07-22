2021 Stock Watch — OL Jarron Jones — Stock Sold

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

Player: T Jarron Jones

Stock Value: Sold

Reasoning: The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they released first-year tackle Jarron Jones (#79) in a corresponding move involving the signing of free agent offensive lineman Chaz Green.

Some might certainly say that this was a long time coming, but obviously one can’t be surprised to learn of the release of Jarron Jones, a first-year tackle out of Notre Dame, who was arrested twice over the course of the past year for incidents of domestic violence against his partner, which required trips to the emergency room.

The incidents reportedly happened in September and October of last year, during which time Jones was on the practice squad. He was initially arrested for once incident. Last month, he had charges dropped, and then was re-arrested for the second incident.

Originally undrafted in 2017, Jones spent some time in the XFL before signing with the Steelers last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad before moving to the Practice Squad/Reserve List, and was re-signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the season was over.

Jones was a defensive lineman during his college career before moving to the offensive side of the ball, something with which the Steelers have had experience in recent years, but a practice squad player with multiple arrests is not something an NFL team really needs on their plate, from a practical point of view.

Replacing him on the 90-man roster is Chaz Green, a 2016 third-round pick who has eight career starts, including one against the Steelers last year. There is a reason that he was available, but at least he has more starts than arrests.

Jamir Jones, Jarron’s brother, was signed back in March, also out of Notre Dame, and remains on the team. He plays the outside linebacker position, and would be targeting a spot on the practice squad, with the 53-man roster projected to be filled out with T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, Alex Highsmith, Cassius Marsh, and rookie sixth-round pick Quincy Roche.