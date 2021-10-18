Former Steelers T Jarron Jones To Serve 10-Game Suspension After Sentencing For Assault Charge

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the Jones brothers on their roster together for a brief period of time earlier this year. Jarron Jones, an offensive tackle, originally signed last April from the XFL. He spent the 2020 season on the practice squad. His younger brother, outside linebacker Jamir, was signed this Spring after working out at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. He made the 53-man roster, but was waived a couple games into the season, and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

From the time that Jamir was signed in early April until just before the start of training camp, both were on the Steelers’ 90-man roster. But Jarron was released heading into camp, replaced on the roster by veteran tackle Chaz Green, who is on the practice squad. Many, frankly, questioned why Jarron spent any length of time with the team in the regular season a year ago.

It was announced today that the elder Jones, who has remained unsigned since his released, would serve a 10-game suspension. This no doubt stems from the multiple incidents of domestic violence he was accused of early last season against his partner. On one occasion, he injured her enough that it required him to drive her to the hospital before heading over to the team hotel prior to a game.

The #Bucs released receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens, per the wire. More wire:

— #Saints K Wil Litz was designated for return off IR.

— #Cowboys OT La’El Collins suspension is over and he’s officially active again.

— FA OT Jarron Jones is suspended ten games, effective as of W5. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

We learned in early October last year of what turned out to be the second known domestic violence incident between Jarron Jones and his partner, which resulted in police intervention. His partner claimed that Jones “smashed his Xbox consol over her face”, and that she lost consciousness at one point. The Steelers merely offered that they were “aware of the situation”.

But they kept him on the practice squad for the rest of the year, until he was moved to the practice squad Reserve/Injured List late in the year, and they re-signed him to a futures contract after the season. In fact, they kept him employed for about 10 months from the first reports of domestic violence to the time that he was released.

In July of this year, just weeks before they finally released him, Jones appeared in court and had three charged dropped from the October incident, and then was immediately re-arrested and charged with additional crimes stemming from a September incident, which included breaking his partner’s nose after the police had already been on the scene and left.

Late last week, Jones learned that he would serve two years of probation stemming from his multiple assaults, sentenced with charges of misdemeanor simple assault, and he was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in addition to completing a batterer’s intervention program.