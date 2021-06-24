Watch: Why Anthony McFarland Deserves A Clean Slate

Talking to the tape today in a video breaking down Anthony McFarland’s rookie season. No question McFarland had a difficult first year in 2020. But there were so many factors working against him. Here, we break down the Steelers’ poor run blocking that didn’t give him a chance on so many of his limited chances last season.

