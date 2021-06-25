Watch: The Depot 180 — June 25 — Episode 135

Episode 135 — June 25, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today’s episode is mostly centered around the shocking news that David DeCastro was released from the team. I discuss the salary cap ramifications, the roster implications, and what is next for the team.

