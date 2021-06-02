Watch: The Depot 180 — June 1 — Episode 128

Episode 128 — June 1, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I talked about a couple of interesting anecdotes coming out of offseason training activities. I also give an overview of Ben Roethlisberger’s media session and highlight Kendrick Green’s impressive strength as displayed on social media.

