The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Terminating DeCastro, Turner Signing, Dr. Mel Interview, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the busy news day that the Pittsburgh Steelers had on Thursday that included the contract termination of veteran guard David DeCastro and the signing of free agent guard Trai Turner.

Alex and I go deep into DeCastro’s Thursday termination, the meaning of him getting the NFI designation and the whole timeline of events that led up to the actual move. We try to pinpoint when the Steelers realized that they wouldn’t likely have DeCastro for the 2021 season. Will DeCastro retire now? Could the Steelers have handled his situation differently. Is the move fair to DeCastro? Will he file a grievance? We address all of those questions and more in the first part of this show.

Alex and I then move on to talk about the Steelers signing Turner to replace DeCastro. We go over what we have watched on tape of Turner the last few seasons and more. We talk about what we hope Turner is at least for the Steelers in 2021. We also look at the state of the Steelers offensive line with DeCastro now out and Turner now in.

In the second part of this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Dr. Melanie Friedlander, a general surgery specialist, who has been a site contributor for several years. Our interview with her took place just a few hours after the DeCastro termination. We talk more about DeCastro’s situation with Dr. Mel in this segment. We also talk about the prognosis for Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush and tackle Zach Banner, both of whom are coming back from serious knee injuries suffered in 2020.

We talk to Dr. Mel about her outlook for the 2021 Steelers, her fandom origins and her path to becoming a surgeon in California. We appreciate her time as always and we hope you follower her on Twitter at @Girlsurgeon.

Alex and I close this show out by talking about the Thursday news that the Steelers wont be holding training camp in Latrobe this summer. We also hit the email machine for a listener question as part of closing out this show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Terminating DeCastro, Turner Signing, Dr. Mel Interview, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-june-25-episode-1430

