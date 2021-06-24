Steelers Sign G Trai Turner On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have a new guard to replace recently released guard David DeCastro and it’s Trai Turner, who visited the team last week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Turner has signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

Turner, a multi-time Pro Bowler, played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The Chargers acquired Turner in March of 2020 in a trade for tackle Russell Okung. The 28-year-old guard went on to miss seven of the first eight weeks of the 2020 season due to a groin injury before returning for the stretch run. Turner struggled upon his return, allowing 19 pressures in his nine games played, per Pro Football Focus.

The Chargers released Turner back in march after attempting to trade him without success.

Turner, who was a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has 89 career starts under his belt to date and he made the Pro Bowl every season from 2015-2019. He recently talked about being healthy again during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I’m back at 100 percent,” Turner said. “Last year was a rough season for me with injuries and just overall COVID. You go through things and situations arise, but you work through it and you get through it. So, I’m feeling good. I’m just ready to come back and have a phenomenal season.”

Turner has mostly played right guard during his NFL career so he’ll probably play that spot with the Steelers.

The Steelers terminated the contract of DeCastro on Thursday with the non-football injury designation. DeCastro was the Steelers first round draft pick in 2012.