Former Steelers Guard Trai Turner Tears Quadriceps Just Days After Signing With Saints

A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman won’t be playing a single snap during the 2023 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday, former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who just signed this week with the New Orleans Saints, has torn his quadriceps and is out for the season.

Turner, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft, has also played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Steelers and Washington Commanders during his career. He was with the Steelers during the 2021 season and was the team’s starting right guard. He started all 17 games that season.

Now 30 years old, Turner had signed with the Saints just three days ago. New Orleans is his hometown and he was excited about returning to play there after playing his college football at LSU.

According to media reports on Friday morning, Turner went down in practice during a one-on-one drill. He was then carted off the field.

Hearing Trai Turner went down in practice. Source tells me, “Looked like his leg got twisted up in a 1v1 drill. They carted him off the field.” Hate this for Turner who was just getting used to being back in his hometown. Hope it’s nothing major. #Saints — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) July 28, 2023

The Saints don’t play any games against AFC North teams in 2023. They will open their 2023 regular season against the Tennessee Titans, an AFC team.