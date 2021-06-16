Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Back Practicing On Wednesday; Smith-Schuster In Sweats

Whatever did or didn’t happen to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the team’s Tuesday minicamp practice wasn’t enough to keep him from working during Wednesday’s session. According to several pictures and reports on Wednesday, Roethlisberger practiced at least some and that’s certainly great news.
As for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who reportedly failed to finish Tuesday’s practice for some unknown reason, it looks like he was in sweats during Wednesday’s session, as you can see in the pictures below.
Steelers work out on day 2 of minicamp Wednesday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/Dd4NLZx6oA
— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) June 16, 2021
The Steelers’ second minicamp practice has concluded. Ben Roethlisberger was back out at Heinz Field today, while JuJu Smith-Schuster was in sweats. pic.twitter.com/pbczxnzjdf
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 16, 2021
Steelers tight end Eric Ebron apparently missed Wednesday’s practice along with a few other unknown players and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to comment on those absences after the session concluded.
“There is nothing of any significance to report regarding the presence or the non-presence of anyone,” Tomlin said. “Anybody that you didn’t see was excused by me.”
It’s not very surprising that Tomlin is refusing to shed any light on players missing practices during the team’s mandatory minicamp and that’s because he has no obligation to do so.
The Steelers had 89 of their 90 players at practice on Tuesday with defensive end Stephon Tuitt being the only one absent due a recent death in his family. It’s unknown at the time of this post as to how many players were present for the team’s Wednesday practice.
The Steelers are set to wrap up their 2021 mandatory minicamp practices on Thursday with another session at Heinz Field. Tomlin is expected to meet the media again after Thursday’s practice has concluded.