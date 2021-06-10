NFL Releases Complete Preseason Schedule

The NFL has released its official and complete 2021 preseason schedule. In a press release, shared by Al Butler, the league sent out the dates, times, and stations for all of their games this August. As Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans know by now, they will kick off the season in the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys on August 5th at 8 PM. The game will be televised on FOX.

For the Steelers, the dates and times of their first three games – Dallas, Philadelphia, and Detroit – had already been announced when the league released the regular season schedule in mid-May. The only part of the preseason we didn’t know was the time for the team’s finale against Carolina. That game will kickoff at 7:30 PM/EST.

After the Hall of Fame Game, Pittsburgh will travel to Philadelphia on August 12th. The team’s only preseason home game will take place Saturday August 21st against the Detroit Lions and new head coach Dan Campbell. The Steelers will be on the road once again for the preseason finale against the Panthers, the team’s final preseason opponent for many years now.

The NFL cut the preseason down to three games this year. Pittsburgh will play four because of their participation in the Hall of Fame Game. They will open up the regular season at Buffalo on Sunday, September 12th.