Watch: The Depot 180 — May 18 — Episode 124

Episode 124 — May 18, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today I discussed Ryan Kerrigan being signed to the Philadelphia Eagles after the Steelers were reportedly interested in him. This brings into question just how confident the Steelers are in their current stable of outside linebackers, an issue some thought was resolved after the drafting of Quincy Roche in the 6th round. I also talked about Cameron Heyward speaking to the media and the Steelers’ summer goal of signing T.J. Watt.

