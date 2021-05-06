Watch: LB Buddy Johnson Is An Impressive, Technical Run Defender

Bringing you guys a film room today, the first in several episodes and articles we’ll do on the site breaking down every aspect of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ nine new draft picks. Today, we’re doing a video breakdown of fourth-round pick Buddy Johnson and specifically, his run defense. Though his size is average to below average, he’s a smart, technical and physical run defender, giving him a well-rounded skillset.

