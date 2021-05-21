Season 11, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the announcing made this past week that former safety Troy Polamalu will have Dick LeBeau present him for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.

The Washington Football Team released tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday and with several Steelers fans asking about it being possible he ultimately lands with the Steelers, Alex and I address the plausibility of such a transaction happening and why deep down we don’t believe it will.

The Steelers have signed a few draft picks of theirs this last week, so we go over the team’s current salary cap situation with three selections yet to be signed. We also talk briefly about the Steelers 2022 salary cap situation in this show.

Just how fungible are running backs at the NFL level? Brett Davis recently wrote about this topic, so Alex and I discuss his findings and then attempt to discuss the topic more in-depth from there. We review the first-round running backs drafted since 2010 and also talk about rookie Steelers running back Najee Harris and how he could set the team’s rookie receiving record in 2021.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Game Lines, Moses Plausibility, Polamalu Induction, RB Fungibility, Listener Questions & More

