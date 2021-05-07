Steelers Waive S John Battle, CB Trevor Williams

In announcing the signing of safety Arthur Maulet, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have waived two players in corresponding moves. Those two players are safety John Battle and cornerback Trevor Williams.

Both players had signed reserve/future contracts this offseason. Williams was signed at the tail end of last season after Joe Haden landed on the COVID list. A veteran corner, it seemed like he had a chance to make the roster but the team opted to cut him even before any offseason programs began. His release is a bit of a surprise.

Williams has appeared in 41 career games, making 27 starts, but has seen his career derailed by injury.

Battle was signed to a futures deal in 2020 and was signed to the team’s practice squad in mid-September. He was signed to another futures contract after the 2021 season concluded. He loses his spot out to fellow safety Maulet, though Battle was going to have an awfully difficult time making the 53 man roster. Battle was an undrafted player out of LSU.

With these two moves, the Steelers roster now sits as its maximum of 90.