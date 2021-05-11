Report: 2021 Week 1 NFL Schedule Will Be Released Wednesday Morning

The 2021 NFL schedule is expected to be released in his entirety Wednesday night but before that happens, we should have a good idea as to what most all of the Week 1 games will be.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Tuesday, the NFL’s Week 1 schedule will be released early on Wednesday. Florio wrote that via multiple Tuesday reports and accounts, the various network partners such as CBS and Fox will release their Week 1 television schedules Wednesday morning.

Florio added on Twitter Tuesday that based on the number of unsolicited leaks he’s already received regarding the 2021 NFL schedule, he’ll be shocked if most of it isn’t fully known before Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. ET, when all teams can officially release the info.

The NFL Network and ESPN are both scheduled to have a schedule release shows Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. We should, however, know the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game, and possibly a few others, well before then due to various leaks that happen annually.

According to Danny Parkins of 670 The Score in Chicago on Twitter on Tuesday, the Chicago Bears will open their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. If indeed that is the case, the Steelers will not be playing the Bears in Week 1 and it would also rule out a Sunday night game for the Steelers as well.

Basically, the Steelers Week 1 game will be on Either Sunday, Sept. 12 or Monday, Sept. 13. The Pittsburgh Pirates play host to the Washington Nationals that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday so if the Steelers are to open at home in Week 1 the odds are good it would be a Monday night game.

The Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks at home in 2021. They will play the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills on the road in 2021.