The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Schedule, Kerrigan Interest, Rookie Minicamp, UDFA Bonuses, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 113 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. That starts with reviewing the team’s 2021 schedule that was released last Wednesday. We go over the Steelers 2021 schedule game by game, week by week and more.

The Steelers reportedly had some sort of interest in former free agent edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan prior to him signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. What could that news mean?

The Steelers rookie minicamp took place this past weekend. We discuss the news and quotes coming out of those three days. We talk about how the Steelers’ top two draft picks, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth, might be used in 2021.

The Steelers signed several of their draft picks over the weekend, so we discuss that news and the signing bonuses that six of the eight undrafted free agents received.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

