Looks Like New Steelers ILB Buddy Johnson Will Wear No. 51

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to officially announce jersey numbers for their entire 2021 draft class, we’re staring to get a pretty good idea as to which players will be issued what digits.

On Monday, Steelers rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, the team’s second of two fourth round draft picks this year, posted an update on his Twitter account that included an image edit of him wearing No. 51. Because of that, it’s probably safe to assume that will be his number moving forward. Johnson played his college football at Texas A&M and he wore No. 1 there.

Last season, inside linebacker Avery Williamson wore No. 51 for the Steelers after being acquired from the New York Jets via a trade before the deadline. Longtime Steelers inside linebacker James Farrior wore No. 51 from 2002-2011.

Below is a list of players who have worn No. 51 in the modern era for the Steelers, according to the team’s 2020 media guide.

Avery Williamson (20)

Jayrone Elliott (19)

Jon Bostic (18)

Steven Johnson (16-17)

Sean Spence (12-15, 17)

James Farrior (02-11)

Mike Jones (01)

Carlos Emmons (96-99)

Ed Robinson (94)

Chuck Lanza (88-89)

Paul Oswald (87)

John Lott (87r)

Dan Turk (85-86)

Loren Toews (73-83)

Bob Maples (71)

Tim Powell (66)

Ken Henson (65)

Buzz Nutter (61-64)

As for the rest of the Steelers 2021 draft class, running back Najee Harris, the team’s first round selection this year, will wear No. 22, according to the team. While there are other easy assumptions to make when it comes to jersey numbers that the rest of the Steelers 2021 draft class will wear, none have been made official yet. The team should announce those jersey numbers for the 2021 draft class sometime this week before the rookie minicamp takes place.