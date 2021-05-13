Art Rooney II Confirms Steelers Will Have Color Rush Game In 2021

In addition to the release of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule, setting things up for 17 regular season contests in 18 weeks,Team President Art Rooney II noted there will be a couple more events included on that calendar.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews and Mike Prisuta on the team’s YouTube channel revealing the schedule, Rooney confirmed there will be a Color Rush game in 2021.

“We’ll certainly have a Color Rush game,” Rooney said. “We’ll identify that soon once we digest the whole schedule.”

The Steelers have been wearing their sharp-looking Color Rush uniforms since 2016 and overall, have done well with them on. Since 2016, they’re 6-1 with them on including beating the Baltimore Ravens last season. That game was supposed to take place on Thanksgiving but delayed due to a COVID outbreak in the Ravens’ locker room. The Steelers only loss in those uniforms came in 2019 against the Buffalo Bills. The Color Rush game, of course, will occur during one of the team’s nine home games in the league’s new 17 game season.

Rooney noted other events that will take place during games this year.

“One of the fun things we know we’ll be scheduling this year will be to welcome our Hall of Famers back to receive their Hall of Fame rings. Of course, we’ll induct another class of the Steelers’ Hall of Honor. A lot of activities that will be spread throughout the season. We’ll be welcoming back a number of great Steelers who are being recognized. That part will be a lot of fun, I think.”

Five Steelers will be enshrined into Canton this August across the 2020 and 2021 classes. Those include: Bill Cowher, Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu, Bill Nunn, and Alan Faneca. The team’s Hall of Honor recognizes some of the best players and people in franchise history, even ones who don’t necessarily end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 2020 Steelers’ Hall of Honor Class included: James Farrior, Greg Lloyd, Troy Polamalu, Mike Wagner, and Dwight White. Several more names will be chosen either late summer or in the fall. The Hall of Honor was created in 2017 and currently has 41 members.