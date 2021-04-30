Watch: The Depot 180 — April 30 — Episode 119

Episode 119 — April 30, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The first round of the draft is now in the rearview mirror, and the Steelers selected Alabama running back standout, Najee Harris. He was the first running back taken in the 2021 draft. I discussed the value of this pick and what to expect moving forward in the draft. I also talked about Mason Rudolph’s extension.

