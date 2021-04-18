Was thrilled to be invited to become the GM for the Pittsburgh Steelers for a night for Walk The Mock, a draft simulator website. I was one of 32 general managers drafting the top three rounds for their team. And I had my army of Steelers’ scouts helping me along the way.

In case you missed it live, here is an archive of that mock draft live stream below. Would love to hear your feedback. Thanks to everyone who showed up. This was a ton of fun.

Direct download link: Listen: Steelers ‘Walk The Mock’ Mock Draft 4/17/21 – Alex Kozora

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/watch-steelers-walk-the-mock-mock-draft-4-17-21